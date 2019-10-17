Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Billy Crellin signs new contract

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Billy Crellin has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

READ MORE: Biggest club couldn't humble Fleetwood Town says Barton

The 19-year-old’s new deal commits him to Town until the summer of 2022, with the club having the option of a further year.

It completes a landmark week for Fylde coast native Crellin, who made his England Under-20s debut in a friendly against the Czech Republic on Monday.

A member of World Cup-winning England U17 squad two years ago, Crellin has also represented his country at U18 and U19 levels.

His only senior appearance for Fleetwood came in last season’s EFL Trophy against Rochdale, though he has enjoyed loan spells at FC United of Manchester and Chorley.

After agreeing his new deal, Crellin told the club website: “I feel great because this means so much to me as it’s my hometown club.

“My goal is to be playing regularly in the first team and with the length of contract I have signed I hope to be doing this soon.”