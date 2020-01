Fleetwood full-back Eddie Clarke has joined Stockport County on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old was on a season-long loan to Macclesfield Town but has switched to the National League Hatters.

Clarke made 10 appearances for Macclesfield but has not played for more than two months.

He joined Town from Tranmere Rovers in the summer of 2018 and made five appearances last season.