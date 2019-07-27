Fleetwood Town front man Paddy Madden is glad to be among the goals

Paddy Madden hopes Fleetwood Town’s two games this week will have stood them in good stead for the season opener next Saturday.

Joey Barton’s players have faced Premier League opposition in Burnley and Championship side Preston North End ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Peterborough United.

Pre-season has seen Madden find the net, scoring twice in last weekend’s win at Carlisle United.

Madden, who netted on 19 occasions last season, is keen to continue that form.

He said: “As a striker it is always nice to score, it gets the confidence going.

“Sometimes it takes a few games to get back into the swing of things.

“We have been off seven weeks and sometimes it takes time to get going but I am delighted to get back on the scoresheet.

“I got my chance over here with Carlisle so I will always be thankful of that.”

One of Town’s prominent performers in pre-season has been Harrison Biggins.

He added to Madden’s Brunton Park brace and has impressed the striker.

He said: “I thought Biggins, since we have come back for pre-season, has been fantastic.

“He looks fit, ready to go and I thought some of his movement at Carlisle was fantastic.

“I was dropping a bit deeper and he was making those lovely darting runs in behind.

“If you have a midfielder doing that it helps everyone.”