Fleetwood Town documentary will be available to watch next week

The club has agreed a partnership with global streaming platform DAZN to show ‘The Contract’ from next Thursday, July 29.

The series follows the club between 2018 and 2021, and features former manager Joey Barton, club owner Andy Pilley, players and the local community.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary at Fleetwood Town can be viewed next week Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

Announcing the news, a club statement said: “Filmed in an observational style, looking at the stories of the manager, the owner, players, and the town, this docuseries covers the phenomenal growth of the club, behind the scenes on transfers, as well as a dramatic fight for promotion and the difficulties of running a club in the midst of a pandemic.”