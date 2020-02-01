Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar aims to atone for Doncaster Rovers defeat

Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar is looking forward to the opportunity of righting a wrong when they meet Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

They lost 3-2 in August’s reverse fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium as Wes Burns’ late own goal saw Rovers take the points.

Souttar said: “The game earlier on in the season over there was a strange affair.

“We went to 2-1 and then the last-minute goal was a sucker blow after playing well and creating chances.

“Hopefully it’ll be a good game, both teams wanting to play and needing and wanting a win.

“We’ll wait until Saturday but the boys are excited and can’t wait to get going.”

Town go into the game boosted by the arrival of Everton youngster Lewis Gibson on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Souttar said: “I got told about him, we always have a little clip folder and we’ll have a look at clips of Doncaster before the game and figure out a plan of how to stop them.

“He’ll be wanting to impress on his debut but us back lads have just got to concentrate on what we’ve done the past two games and try and keep a clean sheet.

“We want to build a platform so the forwards know they only need one goal to finish the game off.

“Hopefully it’s a good affair and one that we come out on the right side of at the end of the game.”

Gibson’s arrival followed on from that of veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan.

The Republic of Ireland international has played more than 300 Premier League games and is someone whom Souttar knows well.

“When Whelo was at Stoke, I came as a 17-year-old kid down there,” the Australia international explained.

“He was one of the more experienced lads there.

“I learned from him every day there before he left.

“He’s obviously going to be massive for us and hopefully the lads, and even some of the more experienced lads, can pick off things and ask him questions.

“Hopefully he can be that leader that, I wouldn’t say we’ve missed, but that we need more of in the squad.”