Fleetwood Town defender attracting Premier League interest, Sunderland close to signing of Tottenham left-back

The defender has spoken on his move and why he chose Fleetwood.

“Choosing your next club is very important. I wanted a club to make a step in my career moving forwards,” he said.

“I had to find the right place where I would develop as a player but also enhance my career and I felt Fleetwood is the right place for me.

“Just from being here for such a short space of time, I believe this place can be a home.

Working here every day, taking bits and piece transfer speculation below...

