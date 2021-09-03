Fleetwood Town coach would have liked to play again on Saturday
Although Fleetwood Town can now have a period of rest after a hectic start to the League One season, first-team coach Barry Nicholson would not have minded another outing on Saturday.
Town were due to be playing Wigan Athletic this weekend but the game was called off because of international call-ups.
After a losing start to the season, the Cod Army have taken four points from their last two games, beating Cheltenham Town and then drawing with Plymouth Argyle last weekend.
Nicholson admitted he would have wanted to keep things going, saying: “Yes, we’d probably have liked to play on the back of Tuesday’s win, but the players will get a couple of days and then we’ll be back on the training game preparing for Rotherham.
“We’ll analyse them and look at where we can hurt them. We feel that on our day, when we’re 100 per cent at it, we’re a match for anyone in this division.”
