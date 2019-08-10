Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill reveals Ross Wallace is back training with the club

Clint Hill says Fleetwood Town are giving former midfielder Ross Wallace ‘a platform to train’ as he looks for a new club.

The 34-year-old, whose career has also included spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, joined Town on a short-term deal last season.

He went on to make 38 appearances in helping Town finish 11th in League One and was offered a new deal at the end of that season.

However, that contract was not signed and Town took it off the table, going on to recruit nine players over the course of the summer.

Nevertheless, Hill has not ruled out a Highbury return for Wallace, using the examples of trialists Peter Clarke and Matt Gilks, both of whom were subsequently awarded deals.

Hill said: “To be fair Rossco has been great for us last season.

“He played a lot of games for us, he came in in the summer and did a lot of training with us.

“We went to Portugal; he decided to go on his own, do a bit of fitness work and now he has decided to come back and do a bit more.

“I think it was the same with Gilksy and Clarkey.

“We give him a platform to train, keep his fitness up and just see where it takes him.

“I can’t tell you where he will be Saturday or wherever.

“We are just giving him a platform to train, play some games just because of the nature of the lad and how well he did for us last season.”