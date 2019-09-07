Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill hopes for calm conditions against Oxford United

Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill hopes the infamous Highbury ‘wind machine’ is switched off when they host Oxford United this afternoon.

Hill believes Town’s play is better without the blustery coastal conditions but, at the same time, Joey Barton’s squad has adapted to whatever weather has been thrown at them.

While Town have lost their last four away games, they are unbeaten at Highbury and have encountered conditions from blazing sunshine to torrential rain.

Nevertheless, they have still managed to register home wins against AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley, as well as draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

Now, as Town prepare to host Oxford, Hill is keen to build on that home form but also find consistency across the board.

He said: “I think you always want to win your home games and, going away, you want to nick as many points as you possibly can.

“It is weird because, some seasons, you can be great away from home and rubbish at home.

“The next you are great at home, rubbish away. So it is about finding that consistency.

“Winning at home is great because it will take the pressure off you away from home.

“Conditions come into it. With the conditions, the more you play in it, the more you get used to it.

“When you have teams coming up on a Friday or Saturday and seeing that and think ‘oh my word, what is happening here?’ whereas we are more accustomed to it.

“We would definitely like that wind machine switched off because I think it would benefit us a lot more!”