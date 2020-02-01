Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill hails their defensive improvements ahead of Doncaster Rovers meeting

Fleetwood Town assistant manager Clint Hill is pleased with his side’s recent upturn in defensive form.

Fleetwood have kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since March last year, with shutouts against Bristol Rovers and Coventry City.

The next thing on the agenda for Hill, ahead of today’s game against Doncaster Rovers in League One, is to start converting draws into wins.

He told the Gazette: “I’m happy with the clean sheets.

“I don’t think we’ve had enough of them over the season.

“If you look back a few weeks ago we were relying on our strikers to keep in games.

“The last two games we’ve been solid as a unit, everybody involved in that, and we’re just looking for that little bit of quality now or that set piece to turn those draws into a win.”

At one point this season, the common thread in Town conceding goals was individual mistakes from varying sources.

“You hope the individual errors are gone,” Hill said.

“That’s the part of the game; you can be a second too early or a second too late, or a touch too heavy or a touch too light, and you get punished in this league with the quality of the strikers that are in there at the moment.

“We’ve talked about it a lot as a defensive unit, it’s just about being confident – getting back to basics really if I’m being honest and the lads have taken that on board and carried it on into the last few games.

“We’ve all been in that situation when you’ve let the team down or made a mistake and it’s not meant.

“Players don’t go out there to make errors, especially with the squad we’ve got.

“They’re a great group of lads, they give you 100 per cent every game and that’s all we can ask.”

Doncaster’s visit will be the Cod Army’s third contest in the space of a week.

“Its a tough schedule at the moment, we’ve got three games this past week, three next week and then we go into a run of fixtures which is daunting to say the least,” Hill said.

“We’re not the only team but it’s going to test us as a squad physically.

“As soon as the game finishes you’re onto the next one or you’ve got to watch the game back, either the next day or that night of the game, and then quickly move onto the next one.

“It’s been relentless on and off the pitch but that’s the sport we’re in and that’s why we love it.”