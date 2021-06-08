Fleetwood Town CEO says club will be careful with summer recruitment

Timing is everything, says the Town CEO, who knows the club may have to wait for their targets but doesn’t want to become involved in a frantic race to get deals done later in the summer.

The versatile Brad Halliday arrived from Doncaster Rovers last Friday and all kinds of transfers are on the table according to Curwood, who is proud of the club’s track record with loan players.

He told The Gazette: “We’re not looking for a big squad. That’s what the pandemic has taught a lot of clubs – they need to be really careful and diligent with their recruitment.

Callum Connolly proved a successful loan signing at Highbury Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Sometimes you can shoot for the stars too heavily and get the player you really want, but a lot of the players that can do that job for you have been missed because you’re waiting for the one at the top of the list.

“Sometimes you just have to be clear that you need a certain type in a position, and if one of those that works for you drops, let’s not get a bit greedy.

“Let’s get some security in the building with no last-minute panics. There has been courting of Premier League clubs for loans, which is key.

“We’ve had great success with our loans over the last few years.

“We had Harry Souttar, Ben Davies, Charlie Taylor, Lewis Gibson, Lewie Coyle, Callum Connolly.

“We’ve had real success and we’ve got a great track record for Premier League clubs who know their players will play. The loan market is important.”