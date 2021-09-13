Fleetwood Town bring back a familiar face to Highbury

He is back at Highbury after taking the position as head of sports science, replacing James Barrow.

Mawene first joined the club as a player in the summer of 2012 following their promotion into the Football League.

He made 21 league and cup appearances for the club during that season before retiring from playing.

Youl Mawene is back with Fleetwood Town Picture: Fleetwood Town

Mawene then began to work with the coaching team and was a member of the sport science department, working alongside a number of managers at Highbury until the summer of 2020.

That was when he made the move to League Two club Salford City, only to make his return to the Fylde coast a year later.