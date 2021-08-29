Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson admires goal hero Callum Camps after adversity

Midfielder Camps faced a battle to get back to full fitness over the summer after dislocating his shoulder on the final day of last season.

Last season's top scorer saw his return to action further delayed by a bout of Covid.

Fleetwood celebrated Callum Camps' equaliser at Plymouth

So Cod Army manager Grayson was understandably delighted after Camps snatched the equaliser 10 minutes before half-time at Home Park.

Grayson said: “Callum did really well last year. He got about a dozen goals before the turn of the year, so Callum has been desperate to get on the scoresheet.

“He dislocated his shoulder in the last game of the season, so he has had to work hard to get back.

“I am pleased to get a point after a long trip for us.

“There was a big crowd here and Plymouth are a good football club in this division. It’s not an easy place to come.

“They started well and got an early goal. But we didn’t let that affect us too much and we responded really well.

“We had some good opportunities, though we have to take more care of the ball when we go on the counter-attack.

“We showed lots of spirit when we had to defend and showed some good quality at the top end of the pitch.

"It was about a fair result today and we deserved a point over the course of the game.”