Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton warns: Bolton Wanderers are a far tougher nut to crack now

Joey Barton is aware of the threat his Fleetwood Town side face at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday after the Trotters’ first League One win of the season at Bristol Rovers last week.

Bolton remain bottom on -5 points but are now a different proposition to the team that conceded 27 goals in six games early in the campaign.

Town head coach Barton said: “The team everyone else played in the early part of the season is not the team people are now playing, so we know they’re well organised.

“They have some wily old foxes in there, some good campaigners. Keith Hill (manager) and Dave Flitcroft (assistant) will have them organised and we know it won’t be the easy fixture it probably was in the early part.

“We’ll have to be superb (to win) but that’s the same against anyone because it’s a competitive league.

“If you switch off for half a second you get your punishment.

“We have to make sure we keep the focus for 90 minutes because that’s what got us the win against MK Dons on Saturday – the discipline to keep on doing the right things because eventually the pressure told and got us the goal.”

Fleetwood Town’s EFL Trophy group has been emphatically won by Accrington Stanley, who completed a maximum points haul with their 5-2 win over Liverpool Under-21s.

The remaining game in northern group B between Fleetwood and Oldham Athletic will determine which of those clubs also qualifies as runners-up to Stanley.

Fleetwood need a victory – either in 90 minutes or on penalties – to move above Oldham in the final table.

That Highbury decider has been moved back 24 hours to Wednesday, November 13 (7.45pm).

That’s because Town’s FA Cup first round tie at National League Barnet is to be played on Sunday, November 10.

The match will kick-off at 12.45pm in order to feature on the BBC’s extended highlights programme that day.