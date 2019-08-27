Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton targets more clean sheets after Accrington Stanley shutout

Joey Barton wants the clean sheet his Fleetwood Town side picked up in the 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley to be the first of many this season.

Barton’s side had gone into the weekend’s game having conceded in all five of their League One and Carabao Cup games.

The Town boss had made changes against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek, bringing in experienced keeper Matt Gilks for Alex Cairns.

After a 1-1 draw in that game, Gilks helped Town to their first shutout of the season against Accrington.

Barton said: “I’m delighted – more of them (clean sheets) to come, hopefully.

“I thought we defended when we needed to really well. Obviously Harry Souttar was outstanding. The key for us is just building on that now.

“It is far from the most disciplined performance.

“We scored in the first half and at times I thought we sat back a little bit because the guys have confidence in their ability to nullify the opposition.

“I asked them to be a bit more aggressive and get on the front foot a bit more.

“The lads tried to do that. We made changes and got the second goal.

“I’m delighted for the team. They deserved a clean sheet, especially Gillo (Gilks).

“I thought he deserved one on Tuesday night and he definitely deserved one on Saturday.

“Everything he did, he did with an experienced composure which is why we brought him to the football club.”