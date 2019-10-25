Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says defender Jimmy Dunne will learn the hard way from his costly mistake

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has backed loanee Jimmy Dunne to learn from his costly mistake which led to Coventry City’s winner on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues sealed a 2-1 victory over Barton’s side at St Andrew’s when Zain Westbrooke converted a penalty after Dunne was adjudged to have fouled Max Biamou.

The head coach had no complaints about the spot-kick, saying it is part of a steep learning curve for centre-half Dunne, who turned 22 last Saturday.

It was Dunne’s seventh Town appearances since making his season-long loan move from Burnley.

Barton said: “We’re bitterly disappointed with the way we conceded the two goals. It’s really, really frustrating to give away a penalty. It was soft, really soft from us.

“It is a penalty. It was from a young centre-half who unfortunately makes a mistake.

“You have to accept that from young centre-halves. It’s going to happen. You have to put it down to learning.

“But, for me, if we’re going to challenge for promotion or the title this year then we have to learn quickly.”