Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says Danny Andrew signing is a statement of intent

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton believes this week’s signing of left-back Danny Andrew is a statement of intent to the rest of League One.

Andrew, 28, was released by Doncaster Rovers after contract discussions broke down. Several League One clubs were ready to pounce but Town who won the race.

Andrew played for Town from 2014-16 but left for Grimsby Town on a free transfer after making just 17 League appearances in an injury-hit Highbury spell.

Now he has returned on a three-year deal after featuring 56 times in all competitions for Doncaster Rovers last season. The defender played in all 46 League One fixtures and both play-off games for sixth-placed Rovers.

Barton wants Andrew to build on that platform next season and said: “We’re really pleased to see Danny join the club.

“He was a key player in Doncaster’s successful season and we hope he can build on that with us over the next three years.

“I know that a number of clubs were interested in signing Danny, so this shows a real statement of intent from the club as we build towards the new season.”