Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton plays down first manager of the month award and prepares to 'crack on'

Joey Barton isn’t getting carried away after winning his first League One Manager of the Month award.

READ MORE: New Fleetwood Town deal for goalkeeper Crellin

The Fleetwood Town boss picked up the prize after his side went through September unbeaten, picking up 10 points from four games and scoring 10 times.

But Barton insists it’s only a fraction of the work that needs to be done over the whole season.

He said: “It’s not that I don’t believe in the award but nothing’s won in a month.

“I kind of get the end-of- season stuff. It’s nice and I won’t ever turn it down – you are happy when you get it.

“There were some good managers up. Obviously Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan has done a good job, so have (Oxford’s) Karl Robinson and (Wycombe’s) Gareth Ainsworth, and (Ipswich’s) Paul Lambert is sitting top of the table.

“You could legitimately give it to six or seven managers. It’s nice because it’s my first one.

“I’m only the figurehead really but it’s a nice acknowledgement of all the hard work and the hours put in by a lot of people who don’t get the public plaudits that the players and the manager get.

“They also don’t get the public criticism that the manager and the players get!”

The Cod Army boss often talks about the culture surrounding the club and he added of the award: “It’s nice for your culture sometimes. That award is not for me – it’s for all of us, and that includes the players because it is their performance that ultimately gets the rewards for any of us.”

Now Barton is fully focused on tomorrow’s return to action at home to Burton Albion after a two-week break.

He said: “I am pleased to get the award but let’s crack on. I’d probably be more motivated if I didn’t get it all year. It would keep me hungry and I’d probably want it more but I never thought about it last year.”