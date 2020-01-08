Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hopes to sign goalkeeper on loan this month

Joey Barton is on the lookout for a goalkeeper this month after he was highly critical of Alex Cairns in Fleetwood’s FA Cup defeat by Portsmouth.

Town have used three keepers in League One this season, Cairns starting 12 games, and Billy Crellin and Matt Gilks five each.

Head coach Barton said: “We need to consolidate our number one, that’s the reality. We’ve changed keeper three times.

“We’ve had a 19-year-old (Crellin) in goal, a 37-year-old (Gilks), Cairnsy has come back and nobody has taken the jersey on and made it their own, so I need to scout the loan market to see if there’s a good young keeper out there.

“Billy broke ribs at Rochdale, so will be out for a period. Gilo is still trying to recover his fitness, and clearly after this (the defeat by Pompey) we need a keeper who comes and takes crosses.

“If we don’t, every corner for the next part of the season will be going under our crossbar because that’s exactly what I’d do.

“I’ve told Cairnsy, ‘You’ve got to get control of that.’ If he does, they don’t score the first goal and the cup -tie is still alive. You can’t give good sides goals.

“Cairnsy was primed all week on where the ball was coming to. He’s been told he has to get loose and come and claim those, but we don’t do that. It’s a kick in the teeth for him because he was outstanding in the Sunderland game.

“To be fair to Al, he’s got to pick himself up, get over the disappointment and come back a better goalkeeper.”