Fleetwood Town boss eyes new arrivals ahead of Sunderland visit

Town host the Black Cats in League One but injuries have left them slightly down on numbers.

There were two academy graduates on the bench for last weekend’s win at Rotherham United.

Paddy Lane made his debut and Carl Johnston was an unused replacement.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town’s summer signings had reached double figures but Grayson hinted their business is not yet over.

He said: “We’ve got a few injuries and we’ve been tested as a squad.

“We saw that there were a few players out of the squad last weekend and it could be that there are some that are still not available, and maybe some new additions to that.

“We’re not at full strength is all I will say. The new additions are more likely to be from outside of the club, but they might also be from within – we’ll have to wait and see.”

Grayson has links with tomorrow’s visitors, having had a spell in charge after they were relegated to the Championship.

At the time, an immediate return to the top flight was expected but, instead, they now find themselves in League One.

However, under the stewardship of Lee Johnson, Sunderland are top of the league and will once again hope to leave the third tier behind.

One key player will be Aiden McGeady, who scored four and laid on 14 in the league last season, and who has a goal and an assist so far this campaign.

He’s someone for whom Grayson has the highest regard.

He said: “Big football clubs attract good players, they’ve got plenty in that department.

“McGeady is going to be one of the most talented players in the division.

“I’ve gone on record many times and said he’s the most talented player I’ve worked with because of the things he can do.

“It’s a test for whichever individual is playing against him at the weekend.

“There are probably only one or two players still there from when I was there but they certainly have players with good experience.

“They’ve gone down the model of a younger group, really. They have the boy (Callum) Doyle on loan from Manchester City, who is held in such high regard.

“Bailey Wright could come into the team at the weekend, from my Preston days, but it’s 11 versus 11 – it’s not the badge against the badge.”