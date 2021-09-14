Fleetwood Town boss compliments West Bromwich Albion loanee

The West Bromwich Albion loanee made it four goals in two appearances with the opener at the New York Stadium, following on from his Papa John’s Trophy hat-trick against Leicester City.

That goal return isn’t a surprise to the Highbury head coach, however.

Grayson said: “We’ve brought him in because he’s capable of doing that.

Callum Morton scored at Rotherham United last weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRIME Media Images Limited

“His work ethic is fantastic, he was a constant threat.

“His hold-up play was good, his running off the shoulder of the centre-backs and his combination play with Ged (Garner) was excellent.”

League One football isn’t something new for the 21-year-old, having been at Lincoln City on loan last year after a spell with Northampton Town in the fourth tier.

He netted three times in 21 appearances for Lincoln, though he was absent for a prolonged spell thanks to a shoulder injury.

Nevertheless, he was someone who had been on Grayson’s radar for a while.

“He showed at League Two level with Northampton that he’s a real capable footballer,” the Town boss said.

“He’s at West Brom for a reason, because they rate him highly.

“We’ve chased him for a long period of time, not just this summer but last year as well.

“He had a loan spell at Lincoln where it didn’t quite work out but playing for us probably suits his style of play.

“He’s a willing worker, his hold-up play is really good, he’s got an eye for a goal and it’s great to have him on board.”

There were also compliments for another of Town’s younger players.

James Hill was handed a start in the centre of defence in the absence of Harrison Holgate.

The youngster has been the subject of transfer talk in recent months and his progress was highlighted by a recent appearance for England’s Under-20s.

Grayson said: “There’s nothing better for James Hill now than playing regular first-team football.

“He had a great experience with England’s Under-20s and he wasn’t going to be playing today because Harrison Holgate was playing.

“What he did was he kept himself right, came into the team and did outstandingly well.

“That’s a good attitude to have. He’s a level-headed kid that’s going to go to whatever level he wants to – hopefully with us!”