Fleetwood Town boss brings in Leeds United striker on loan

The 20-year-old has joined Town on a season-long loan and becomes the club’s third signing of the summer.

It will be his second season away from Elland Road after loans at Aberdeen and Northampton Town during the 2020/21 campaign.

Edmondson also has international experience, having featured for England U19s and scoring on his debut against Greece.

Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson has landed Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on loan Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

He joined Leeds from York City in November 2017, making two substitute appearances to date.

The first came against QPR in May 2018 with the other against Birmingham City the following September.

Edmondson’s spell at Aberdeen last season brought two goals in 16 league and cup outings, after which he joined Northampton.

He played 21 times for the Cobblers scoring twice, as they were relegated to League Two.