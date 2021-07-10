Fleetwood Town boss backs Leeds United loanee to impress going into pre-season opener at Radcliffe

The 20-year-old striker joined the club last month on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

He started his career at York City before attracting Leeds’ attention and being handed his first-team debut in the Championship at just 16 years of age.

Last season saw him loaned out to Aberdeen and Northampton Town scoring two goals for each club.

Ryan Edmondson joined Fleetwood Town on loan from Leeds United last month Picture: Fleetwood Town

He was unable to help the latter avoid relegation from League One but Grayson felt it was perhaps the wrong move for the youngster.

Ahead of today’s first pre-season friendly at Radcliffe, head coach Grayson said of Edmondson: “He went from York to Leeds and made a very quick impact with the Under-23s, scoring lots of goals.

“He made his debut in the first team and I remember him from those days: 6ft 2ins, mobile, works his socks off.

“He went up to Aberdeen last year and started the season really strongly.

“Unfortunately, he got an injury which resulted in him going back to Leeds. I think it was an ankle injury.

“Then he went out to Northampton, which probably wasn’t the right move for him.

“They were struggling as a team and probably weren’t creating loads of chances.

“When I met him in the summer, I got a good feel about him. He’s the right type and wants to learn.

“He’s learned from his experiences, both good and bad, over the last few years.

“He’s hungry and was desperate to come. Those sorts of things tick boxes.

“If a player is desperate to come like he was and Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Brad Halliday were, then that’s a good starting point.”

Town are also set to encounter a familiar face on their return to action this afternoon.

Former Cod Army player Bobby Grant joined Radcliffe over the summer, combining a playing role with that of assistant manager to Lee Fowler.

The 31-year-old told Radcliffe’s website earlier this week: “I made the decision a couple of days ago to retire from professional football.

“I want to pursue a coaching career and play, continuing with the transition.

“I spoke to the manager here, Lee Fowler, and the chairman. The ideas they have got for the club were really, really exciting.

“I feel as though for me to come in now to start a new chapter in my career and my life, I think it’s a great fit for me.

“I’ll bring a lot of experience, I’ve played over 470 league games in my career and scored over 100 goals.

“I’ve always been part of the professional environment. I’ll bring a wealth of knowledge but I’ll also help the team in regards to on the pitch, I can give them advice.

“I’m a shoulder to lean on to speak to about other things – that’s great but I’ll also lead on the pitch.

“The manager wants me to be a player, I want to still play and I’ll be leading on the pitch if I can.

“If not, I’m just here for what the manager wants me to do. I’m here to assist him first and foremost, whatever way he wants me to help the team, that’s what I’m here to do.

“To come here is a new challenge, I’ve never played non-league football but it is something that I am so excited to be a part of.”