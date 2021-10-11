Fleetwood Town assistant boss David Dunn must wait for Accrington 'homecoming'

The Cod Army were due to visit Accrington Stanley over the weekend but the match was postponed due to international call-ups.

The 10-day gap between matches does come at a decent time for a Highbury outfit hit by injuries.

Assistant head coach David Dunn praised the ability of this Fleetwood Town squad to learn from mistakes

But the visit to Wham Stadium was an enticing one for Dunn, who was born in nearby Great Harwood and spent most of his career at Blackburn Rovers.

He said: “It’s a shame, especially being brought up just down the road and Accrington being one of my local clubs. I’ve never been involved in a game at Accrington as a player or a staff member.

“It will be nice eventually to get there and to get on that touchline with Jimmy (Bell, Accrington assistant manager) and John (Coleman, Stanley manager).”

Fleetwood have lost only one of their last nine games in all competitions but are only one point above the League One relegation zone, though Dunn feels there no glaring issues for the club to addess.

He accepts that a youthful squad will make errors but Dunn believes they will learn from their mistakes and become better players for it.

He added: “We’ve been through all the goals that we’ve conceded this season and we actually haven’t been carved open.

“Our shape has been pretty good and I feel we should be just catching up on a couple of details.

“Can we stop crosses a bit better? Can we tie it up in the box when crosses are coming in?

“If we tidy up on those couple of things I think we will be a really good team.

“It takes time for the lads to gel and come together but what I will say is that in terms of performances we’ve had some really good ones during the season.

“They’re a young group and an important thing for me is that they’re all willing to learn.

“They’re always listening to anything that the staff have got to say to them.

“They’re a really good group with a really good spirit about them and I think that has shown, particularly in the last couple of weeks when we’ve been behind and needed to dig in and get that result. To be fair to them, they have done just that.

“There are some really exciting young players. I think the group as a whole, barring a couple, is relatively young.

“We’ve got to accept with young players that they do make mistakes.

“And what we’ve got to do is make sure that when they do make mistakes they don’t keep making them.

“We’ve just to try our best to make them better footballers and that’s all we can do.”