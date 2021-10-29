Fleetwood Town are working to build the fanbase of the future

The scheme, sponsored by Miami Football Trips and Fleetwood Town Community Trust, will see the Trust’s staff visit schools in the north Fylde area to encourage sporting activity and invite them to get behind their local team at Highbury Stadium.

As well as a Town-branded shirt, students will receive complimentary tickets for an adult and a child to attend a Sky Bet League One home game in a bid to encourage the Cod Army fans of the future.

Community Trust chief executive Matt Hilton said: “The idea of giving the children a shirt is fantastic and gives them an identity.

Fleetwood Town manager Simon Grayson, with players, staff and the club mascot, are spreading the Fleetwood Town message among local schools

“I want it to inspire young people to take pride in their hometown club by feeling part of the borough and supporting their local team”.

Fleetwood Town Community Trust is the club’s official award-winning charity, delivering over 30 community projects in Wyre.

In the year before the Covid pandemic they engaged with over 15,000 people and invested over £700,000 into the community. A big part of the Trust’s community programme is delivering sport and education to primary school children.

Town chairman Andy Pilley said: “It’s an incredible scheme which we are delighted to be throwing our support behind.

“The Community Trust does fantastic work across the Fylde coast and is something everyone in the town and the local area should be really proud of.

“We are hugely excited to provide the children with match tickets to accompany the shirts.

“Hopefully they can cheer us to a win, get the football bug and become our fans of the future!”

John Westhead, from main sponsors Miami Football Trips, added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Fleetwood Town and the Community Trust on the exciting schools project.

“This scheme is a great way of engaging with the local community and builds our already strong relationship with the club.”

Miami Soccer trips is a new local firm offering exciting opportunities for all grassroots and academy players to travel to Miami, USA, and train with David Beckham’s Inter Miami team.

Full details will be available soon.