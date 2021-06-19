Fleetwood Town announce Scottish training camp and Huddersfield Town friendly
Fleetwood Town will be heading north of the border as part of their preparations for the 2021/22 season.
The first-team squad will be based in Inverclyde from July 19-25, where they will take part in a training camp before returning to the Fylde coast to complete their pre-season programme.
Their week away concludes with a friendly on July 24 (1pm), when they face a St Johnstone side who won the Scottish domestic cup double last season.
The announcement also comes after confirmation Town will meet Championship club Huddersfield Town at Highbury on Tuesday, July 27 (7pm).
Then, after they return, they meet Huddersfield before welcoming Leeds United on July 30 and finishing pre-season with a match at Chester the following day.
Fixtures will follow government guidelines in terms of fans attendance and announcements will be released in due course.
