Fleetwood Town announce departures of Simon Grayson and David Dunn

Their exits come the morning after the Cod Army’s 3-1 defeat at Oxford United; their seventh in eight games across all competitions.

Defeat meant Town stayed third-bottom of the League One table, albeit only three points from safety.

Announcing the news, a club statement said: “Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Simon and David for their hard work and professionalism during his time at the club.

Simon Grayson oversaw his last game as Fleetwood Town head coach last night Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“The search for his replacement will begin immediately and we will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

Grayson had taken charge of the club at the end of January this year, succeeding Simon Wiles who had been in interim charge following Joey Barton’s departure.

Initially taking charge until the end of last season, he was handed what was described as a ‘long-term’ contract in March before steering Town to 15th place at the end of the campaign.

In all, he took charge of 43 league and cup games which brought 13 wins, 10 draws and 20 defeats.