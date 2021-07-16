Fleetwood Town announce arrival of former Republic of Ireland international at Highbury

The winger’s move was announced on Friday, 24 hours after he linked up with his new team-mates and ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Rochdale.

The 33-year-old has made more than 400 league appearances for clubs including Stockport County, Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

The former Republic of Ireland international has agreed a one-year deal at Highbury.

Anthony Pilkington has signed a one-year deal at Highbury Picture: Fleetwood Town

His arrival comes as Grayson insists transfer activity is about spending money effectively rather than how much cash clubs have.

Even if they were inclined to do so, Town cannot currently spend transfer fees on players because of a transfer embargo relating to a loan from the EFL.

Grayson said: “It’s about getting value. If you have a big budget and you’re not getting value out of it, then you’re wasting your owner’s money.

“We’re going to spend our money wisely. We’re probably not going to carry as big a squad as we have done over the last few years, which I’m more than comfortable with given that we’ve got some U23s players that will be pushing the first team players – or the more established players – this season.

“It’s about getting the right balance, it’s what you do with those signings.

“We feel that we’ve got some good ones so far and hopefully there are more to come as well.”