Town will face fellow League One side Accrington Stanley, League Two club Oldham Athletic and one more invited team in this year’s EFL Trophy.

The final team will be one one of 16 invited Category One Academy Clubs.

And Town and company will discover who will complete their group when the draw is made on Talksport at 12:30pm on Friday.