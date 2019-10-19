Fleetwood Town 4 Burton Albion 1: Paddy Madden’s hat-trick sees Joey Barton’s players return to winning ways

Paddy Madden celebrated his return to the Fleetwood Town starting line-up with a second-half hat-trick in a resounding home success.

Joey Barton’s players impressed pretty much throughout as they bounced back brilliantly from their first home reverse of the campaign last time out against Ipswich Town.

The three points lifted the hosts back up to fourth place in the Sky Bet League One table ahead of the midweek trip to Coventry City.

Following a fortnight without a game, Barton made a number of changes to his starting XI.

Harry Souttar was back at the heart of the defence following his stint with the Australian national team, while Madden earned a recall alongside Ched Evans, who made his 50th appearance for the hosts.

It was Barton’s men who carved out the first opening in the fourth minute.

Danny Andrew’s cross was punched clear by Brewers’ keeper Kieran O’Hara, straight into the path of Jordan Rossiter, who curled a 25-yarder inches over the crossbar.

Town almost made the breakthrough in the 18th minute when Wes Burns’ low cross flicked off defender Reece Hutchinson before drifting narrowly over the top.

Burns then darted in to meet skipper Paul Coutts’ corner before flicking a shot just off target.

O’Hara became an increasingly busy man, tipping Andrew’s volley around the post and then beating out Kyle Dempsey’s strike.

Town were given a scare in the 33rd minute when their visitors broke clear and Scott Fraser drove a low effort against the post after meeting Nathan Broadhead’s through ball.

Five minutes later, the Cod Army finally struck with Madden slipping in a low cross for Evans, who couldn’t miss from three yards out.

However, the Brewers levelled just before half-time when Oliver Sarkic followed up after his initial shot was parried by Alex Cairns.

The Brewers showed up first in the second period, with Cairns diving full length to keep out Sarkic’s precise curling shot.

Lucas Akins also proved menacing up front as he flicked a near-post volley narrowly off target.

There were anxious looks on the Fleetwood bench but they turned to roars of celebration in the 58th minute when an unmarked Madden volleyed home Lewie Coyle’s cross.

Ten minutes later, Madden repeated the trick as he bagged his second by heading in from Burns’ cross.

He then completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute, rolling a shot under O’Hara after being teed up by substitute Josh Morris.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Coyle, Souttar, Dunne, Andrew, Burns (Southam-Hales 83), Dempsey (Hunter 82), Rossiter, Coutts, Madden, Evans (Morris, 73). Subs not used: Gilks, Clarke, Sowerby, Sheron.

Burton Albion: O’Hara, Brayford, O’Toole, Nartey, Hutchinson (Dyer 41), Edwards (Sbarra 83), Wallace, Fraser, Broadhead (Boyce 69), Akins, Sarkic. Subs not used: Garratt, Daniel, Buxton, Templeton.

Referee: Chris Sarginson.

Attendance: 3,098.