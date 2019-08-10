Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 1: Fleetwood boss Joey Barton and AFC Wimbledon chief Wally Downes react to the result

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says his side drew on the spirit of their Sunderland victory to fuel a fight-back over AFC Wimbledon.

Kwesi Appiah had given AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 half-time lead.

But Barton says his side took a lot of strength from their 2-1 come-back victory over the Black Cats at Highbury last season.

That April victory was the first time under Barton's reign that Town had fought back from conceding first to win a game.

But they did it just two games into the new season as Paddy Madden's 56th minute effort and Josh Morris' wind-aided goal gave Town all three points.

Madden came off the bench for Harrison Biggins at the break.

That saw Fleetwood shift from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 and Barton stressed it is a squad effort.

He said: "I said to them at half-time.

"Just go out.

"You have done it before against Sunderland last season.

"We drew a lot of strength from that.

"The lads took it on and we had to make a tactical change.

"Unfortunately for Biggo the game just did not take shape.

"They blocked the middle of the park and H running on and ran onto their numbers.

"So we got a goal scorer on the pitch.

"It is a squad effort.

"Paddy was unfortunate not to get the start at Peterborough.

"We won convincingly away from home.

"It is difficult for me to make changes.

"You have to trust the lads that got the result the week before.

"Paddy comes off the bench and gets us back in the game.

"Josh Morris was brought in to score goals albeit not that type of goal.

"We will take them whatever way they come."

AFC Wimbledon boss Wally Downes was disappointed to lose the game.

He said: "It was a game of two halves for us.

"We played well the first half and second half we had a couple of defensive lapses and did not really cope with the wind on a set-piece.

"It is disappointing to have played well in the first half and be punished in the second.

"No two halves are ever the same but we approached the second the same as the first.

"But unfortunately we defended very poorly for the first goal and fell victim to a swirly ball for the second."