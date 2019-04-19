Fleetwood Town 1 Peterborough United 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town writer Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players in the 1-1 draw with Peterborough United.

Alex Cairns 8

Did not buckle under the pressure and deserved to have his name chanted behind the goal as he stopped Marcus Maddison's penalty. Another fine performance from the Town shot-stopper.

James Husband 6

Like Coyle out of position at left centre-half and looked shaky at times in the first half. Looked more comfortable at left-back.

Ash Eastham 7

Gave his all for the cause again. A solid performance but again needs to improve in the opposition box. Had a big chance he could have done better with.

Lewie Coyle 7

Out of position at right centre-half. A bit nervy in the first half, could have done better with some of his clearances but gave his all and looked more comfortable at right-back.

Ross Wallace 8

One of his best games in a Fleetwood Town shirt. Showed fire and passion and was a real handful on the wing and then in midfield.

Nathan Sheron 6

He was busy but did not really put his stamp on the game. Needed to take it by the scruff of the neck.

Harrison Biggins 7

Lost the ball a couple of times but tried to play football and really pushed his case for more starts at the end of this season.

Wes Burns 8

Gave away the penalty for a foul on Maddison but in real time it looked a harsh decision. Perhaps could have done more to stop Maddison scoring. But he was a constant threat for Fleetwood on that right flank. At times unplayable when moved into a right wing role and released of his defensive shackles.

Paddy Madden 7

Proved his point after being benched last time out and back in the team. Only the fingertips of Chapman stopped him scoring. A constant threat.

Ched Evans 7

Limited chances but his work off the ball to aid the defence again vital. A real skipper's performance kept Town going with a cool head.

Ashley Nadesan 6

After all those chances at Barnsley he barely got a sniff. Ran his socks off but a quiet afternoon.

Substitutes:

James Hill on for Sheron 74 7

A sparkling league debut for the youngster. Shored up Town's defence, looked like he had been playing alongside Eastham all season and those long throws are a new weapon for Town. It was his throw that enabled Hunter to pounce.

Ash Hunter on for Nadesan 74 8

Once again Hunter made an impact. Responded to being benched in brilliant fashion by once again making his mark. He was a thorn in Peterborough's side and showed why he should be starting.