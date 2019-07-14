Fleetwood Town 0 Millwall 1: Joey Barton says late lapse in concentration cost his side in Portugal

Joey Barton was pleased with the way his side handled set-pieces as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat to Championship side Millwall in Portugal.

New midfielders Paul Coutts and Jordan Rossiter made their first appearances for the club on the Algarve, with Lewie Coyle also having his first outing since signing for Town on loan from Leeds United for the third time.

Skipper Craig Morgan, Kyle Dempsey, Josh Morris, Billy Crellin and Jack Sowerby are all on the tour but missed the game.

Fleetwood fielded two triallists for the clash, one in central defence and one a goalkeeper.

Town had turned down a bid for young keeper Crellin from Premier League side Everton on Friday, and Crellin did not feature against the Lions.

Town looked set to build on their opening 1-0 win over National League club Wrexham with another clean sheet.

But Shaun Williams had other ideas as he beat the triallist keeper at the death.

Barton told the club’s media team that it was all about fitness.

He said: “It was a really good workout against a very good Millwall side.

“They are a very experienced group of players. You need to be well organised against them on set-plays and I thought we handled that superbly.

“For us the key is getting players minutes and keeping them fit and ready for the season ahead, and we did that.

“When we made changes, there was clearly a financial strength there compared to ours and that was evident.

“We were putting in young players and they acquitted themselves superbly, so we are happy with that.

“It’s just a shame that a lapse in concentration right at the death cost us but apart from that I thought we were good, without really having that cutting edge.

“There were many aspect we are pleased with, one being that the players got through that without any knocks.”

Town: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham, Triallist, Andrew, Coutts, Biggins, Rossiter, Burns, Madden, McAleny; subs: Triallist (GK), Southam-Hales, Fowler, Mooney, Sheron, Clarke, Hunter, Baggley

Millwall: Fielding, McNamara, Pearce, Cooper, M. Wallace, Onyedinma, Thompson, Mitchell, Silak, Bradshaw, Smith.