Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns heads home to Doncaster seeking bragging rights for family

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns is aiming to pick up his first clean sheet of the season at his home-town club tomorrow and give his dad the bragging rights on Doncaster market.

Cairns, 26, hails from the South Yorkshire town and heads there with a Town side looking to extend their fine start to the League One season with a third straight win.

And the Fleetwood number one is hoping to put on a show for his family, especially his parents who have a market stall in the town selling fruit and veg.

Cairns says his parents get stick in the build-up to Rovers’ games against Town and he is keen to see a repeat of last season’s 4-0 win at the Keepmoat.

He said: “It is nice because being from Doncaster my family and mates get to come.

“I look forward to the game. It is where I am from, a great town, and I am looking forward to going back.

“Any time your family and friends are there you want to impress them as much as your team.

“My dad has a few friends who are Donny fans, so it is about bragging rights on the day.

“He gets a lot of grief, especially with him being on the market, so hopefully we can get the three points.”

After a 3-1 win at Peterborough and 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon, Cairns is yet to pick up a clean sheet but says Town are working on improving defensively.

He feels that playing with three up front this season has left Town a little open at times, but he says points are the most important thing as they look to bounce back from Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Nottingham Forest.

Cairns said: “I think the way we’ve started the season we have a lot more attacking threat and sometimes it leaves the back open a bit.

“We are trying to sort that out.

“I have not kept a clean sheet yet, which is something I am keen to do starting this weekend

“But a win is more important than a clean sheet and we are winning games.

“A clean sheet looks brilliant for me and the defenders but it is the three points that get you promoted, so that is what we are looking to get.”