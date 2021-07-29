Fleetwood goalscorer Shayden Morris inspired by return of Cod Army faithful

The 19-year-old forward scored from distance after just five minutes. Ged Garner’s strike sealed victory before the Championship club pulled one back late on through Lewis O’Brien.

It was the first time the Cod Army faithful had been able to cheer their side on at Highbury since early March last year and Morris admitted the noise drove him on.

Fleetwood fans celebrate Shayden Morris' goal on their return to Highbury

Accustomed to youth matches with smaller attendances, he told the club website: “Jay’s (Matete) given me the ball and I heard the fans shout ‘Shoot’, so I just went for it and it flew into the corner. I’ve been working on those types of goals.

“It feels good because I have been filling in at right wing-back, which is the defensive side of the game.

“I got an extra buzz when I scored because I’m not used to this many eyes watching me when I have the ball. But it’s extra motivation to get past my man and to take shots.

“I’m feeling good after last week in Scotland (at Town’s training camp), and to get a goal and minutes in my legs is always nice.

“It allows me to feel sharp as well as the rest of the team and you saw that we all ran until the end.”

Morris has been coming through the ranks at Fleetwood He made his first five EFL appearances between January and March, having previously been seen only in the EFL Trophy.

Goalscorer Morris was named man of the match and was delighted to have given a good account of himself.

He told the club website: “I feel good. First thing, it’s great to get minutes in the legs, then to see the fans back is great and to get a goal as well....

“It tops it off because it shows the fans and everyone what I can do and shows everyone what I’m capable of.

“I’ve been doing that for the Under-18s and 23s, so it was good to do it in the first team today.”