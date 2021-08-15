Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson rues game of contrasting halves at Lincoln City

The Cod Army led through Danny Andrew’s superb free-kickbut Lincoln hit back through Anthony Scully’s second-half brace to leave Grayson’s men with three defeats from their opening three games in league and cup.

It was a spirited performance from Town, however, who looked to have done enough to earn a point, until Scully fired home his second from the penalty spot with three minutes to go.

Danny Andrew put Fleetwood ahead with an excellent strike at Lincoln

Grayson was left to rue the fact his players couldn’t carry their first-half performances into the second.

“It was a case of two contrasting halves,” explained Grayson.

“We were pretty dominant in the first half and passed the ball very well - we looked good. They didn’t cause us any problems.

“Their keeper was forced into a couple of good saves before we took the lead and we went in at half-time in a good place.

“I told the players to keep doing what they were doing and making it difficult for Lincoln.

“But as we looked for a second we gave the ball away too much without creating any pressure.

“People will be looking at the players saying they performed well for 90 per centof the game, but that missing 10 per cent has cost us two points here and potentially three.

“Lincoln are a good team, we know that, but they weren’t playing well in the first half, whereas we were solid.”