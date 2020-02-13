Fleetwood boss Joey Barton charged by FA over incident at Wycombe

The FA have charged Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton with using abusive language towards a match official during this week's win at Wycombe Wanderers.

The charge relates to an incident which saw Barton shown a red card in stoppage time at Adams Park on Tuesday night, when Town won 1-0.

Barton was charged with a similar offence at Bristol Rovers in December and served a one-match touchline ban.

Speaking about his red card at Wycombe, Barton said after the game: “I think the fourth official has made a mistake. He thinks he’s heard something directed towards the referee which didn’t happen.”

He has until Monday to respond to the charge.