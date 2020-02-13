Fleetwood boss Joey Barton charged by FA over incident at Wycombe

Joey Barton (right) with Wycombe counterpart Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe this week
The FA have charged Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton with using abusive language towards a match official during this week's win at Wycombe Wanderers.

The charge relates to an incident which saw Barton shown a red card in stoppage time at Adams Park on Tuesday night, when Town won 1-0.

Barton was charged with a similar offence at Bristol Rovers in December and served a one-match touchline ban.

Speaking about his red card at Wycombe, Barton said after the game: “I think the fourth official has made a mistake. He thinks he’s heard something directed towards the referee which didn’t happen.”

He has until Monday to respond to the charge.