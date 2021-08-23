First Fleetwood win of season thrilling but not enjoyable for boss Simon Grayson
Simon Grayson is delighted to have a victory to celebrate after Fleetwood started the season with four straight defeats, though the Town boss admits he didn't enjoy the game against Cheltenham.
But Town's head coach felt previous performances by his side had been more deserving of points than Saturday's
Grayson said: “It was a thrilling game but probably not that enjoyable from my perspective in terms of the overall game.
“I thought we started a little bit sloppy and we were too slow out of possession, and when we were in possession we didn’t move it well.
“We knew they’d be a tough team to play against, and when you concede early in the game it can make it very difficult.
“We showed good character, and although our performance probably hasn’t warranted the three points, in the previous four games we’ve played really well but haven’t got the results we deserved. That’s how football can be.
“I’ll take the result today rather than the performance because you have to accept that sometimes you just need something to happen to end the run you’ve been on.”
