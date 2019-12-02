FA Cup draw for Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde, who land Premier League plum tie

Blackpool have been drawn away to Championship club Reading in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

With three Fylde coast clubs in the draw for the first time in history, it is AFC Fylde who will be happiest - their first ever third-round tie will take them to Sheffield United of the Premier League.

Fleetwood Town have been drawn at home to League One rivals Portsmouth.

Emirates FA Cup third round draw:

Leicester v Wigan

Queens Park Rangers v Swansea

Fulham v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Wolves v Manchester United

Charlton v West Bromwich

Rochdale or Boston v Newcastle

Cardiff v Forest Green or Carlisle

Oxford v Exeter or Hartlepool

Sheffield United v AFC Fylde

Southampton v Huddersfield

Liverpool v Everton

Bristol City v Shrewsbury

Bournemouth v Luton Town

Brighton v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers or Plymouth v Coventry or Ipswich

Eastleigh or Crewe v Barnsley

Manchester City v Port Vale

Middlesbrough v Tottenham

Reading v Blackpool

Watford v Tranmere

Preston v Norwich

Millwall v Newport

Crystal Palace v Derby

Solihull Moors or Rotherham v Hull

Brentford v Stoke

Fleetwood v Portsmouth

Arsenal v Leeds

Gillingham v West Ham

Burton v Northampton

Burnley v Peterborough

Birmingham v Blackburn

Ties to be played from January 3-6