Ross Wallace has left Fleetwood Town after his short-term deal came to an end.

Wallace re-signed for Town last month and has come off the bench in four of this season's seven games, playing 87 minutes in all.

Wallace, 34, spent most of last season with Fleetwood and made 38 appearances.

The Scot is now a free agent and is expected to join a new club for the remainder of the season.