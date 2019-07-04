Ex-Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts is up for another promotion with Fleetwood Town after 'unusual' summer

Paul Coutts was pleased to end an “unusual” summer off after his release by Sheffield United – and now he is eyeing another promotion with Fleetwood Town.

The 30-year-old midfielder helped the Blades to gain promotion to the Premier League.

But for the first time in his career the Scot found himself out of contract this summer and uncertain about his future.

But after signing a two-year deal with Town, Coutts is keen to taste success again after two promotions with the Blades and one with Peterborough United.

And Coutts, who has made over 300 EFL appearances with Posh, Preston, Derby and Sheffield United, revealed that Town head coach Joey Barton and the facilities at Poolfoot Farm made his decision to move to the Fylde coast an easy one.

He said: “It has been quite a long and unusual summer. It is the first time I have been out of contract but to be up here and get going has been great.

“I spoke to the manager throughout the summer. I came up on Monday and as soon as I saw the facilities my mind was made up.

“It was an easy decision to come here and I’m hoping to be part of a successful season.

“And with the gaffer’s enthusiasm to get me in and the effort, it all added up to the right move for me. It seemed the right decision.

“It has just been unusual not knowing where you are going to go. Family and where you are going to live are all up in the air.

“It is nice to get things sorted and we will be moving up to the area. We’ll get settled and I cannot wait for the season to get going.”

And Coutts is keen to add another promotion to his CV. He added: “I want to have a successful season. Success is promotion really.

“Hopefully we can improve on last season.

“The lads did great, but if we can build on that and try to push into the play-offs or better that will be the aim.

“All teams will be aiming for that at this stage of the season. Hopefully we can go and get promoted.”