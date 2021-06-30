England vs Ukraine: Where to watch the Three Lions this Saturday in Euro 2020 quarter-final
England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Germany. Here's where you can watch the quarter-final against Ukraine this Saturday.
England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Germany.
There were jubilant scenes as fans celebrated the historic win, with tickets to watch this Saturday's quarter-final game at Preston's Flag Market selling out in less than five minutes.
England will depart for Rome on Friday afternoon ready for the quarter-final against Ukraine the next day.
There are plenty of options across the Fylde coast where you will be able to watch the match. Here are just a few of them:
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.