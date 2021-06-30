Here's where you can watch the Three Lions this Saturday in Euro 2020 quarter-final.

England vs Ukraine: Where to watch the Three Lions this Saturday in Euro 2020 quarter-final

England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Germany. Here's where you can watch the quarter-final against Ukraine this Saturday.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:46 pm

England cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Germany.

There were jubilant scenes as fans celebrated the historic win, with tickets to watch this Saturday's quarter-final game at Preston's Flag Market selling out in less than five minutes.

England will depart for Rome on Friday afternoon ready for the quarter-final against Ukraine the next day.

There are plenty of options across the Fylde coast where you will be able to watch the match. Here are just a few of them:

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

1. The No3 Wine & Sports Bar

The No3 Wine & Sports Bar / 3 Devonshire Rd / Blackpool / FY3 9BW

Buy photo

2. Walkabout

1-9 Queen St / Blackpool / FY1 1NL / 01253 749132

Buy photo

3. The Town House

The Town House / St Anne's Rd W / Lytham Saint Annes / FY8 1SB / 01253 728252

Buy photo

4. The Belle Vue

The Belle Vue / Whitegate Dr / Blackpool / FY3 9DQ / 01253 394702

Buy photo
EnglandGermanyPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 3