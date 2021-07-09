England v Italy at Euro 2020: Learn the lyrics to 'Three Lions', 'We're on the Ball' and 'Southgate You're the One'
From Atomic Kitten’s tribute to Gareth Southgate to the iconic 'Three Lions' chant, here are the lyrics you need to know as England prepare to take on Italy.
After Wednesday's 2-1 win against Denmark, England fans could witness the national team bring football home for the first time in more than half a century on Sunday.
Following an intense game, squad captain Harry Kane cemented England’s place in the upcoming Euro 2020 final against Italy, scoring a winning goal in extra time
It marks the first time England have made it through to the final stages of an international tournament since 1966.
So if you're preparing yourself for this weekend's final, here are the lyrics to "Three Lions", "Southgate You're The One" and "We're on the Ball".
Three Lions (It's Coming Home)
Released for Euro '96, comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner teamed up with The Lightning Seeds to bring the nation "Three Lions (It’s Coming Home)".
In the years since the song's chorus has become one of England’s most popular chants, making it the ultimate anthem for English football.
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home (we'll go getting bad results)
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
Everyone seems to know the score
They've seen it all before
They just know
They're so sure
That England's gonna throw it away
Gonna blow it away
But I know they can play
'Cause I remember
Three Lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
So many jokes, so many sneers
But all those oh-so-nears
Wear you down
Through the years
But I still see that tackle by Moore
And when Linekar scored
Bobby belting the ball
And Nobby Dancing
Three Lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Thirty years of hurt
Never stopped me dreaming
(What a save, Gordon Banks!
(Good old England, England that couldn't play football)
(England have got it in the bag)
I know that was then but it could be again
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home (England has done it)
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)
Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)
Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)
Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)
Three Lions on a shirt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Jules Rimet still gleaming (football's coming home, it's coming home)
Thirty years of hurt (it's coming home, it's coming)
Never stopped me dreaming (football's coming home)
Southgate You're The One
"Southgate You're The One" rewrites the lyrics of Atomic Kitten's throwback classic, "Whole Again".
The chant has proven so popular that the girl group have reunited in the name of football spirit, releasing it as an official single.
If you see me walking down the street
Staring at the sky
And dragging my two feet
You just pass me by
It still makes me cry
But football’s coming home again
And if you see me in the stands
I'm laughing and I'm joking
Doing what I can
I won't put you down'
Cause I want you around
Football’s coming home again
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you're the one - you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again
Time is laying heavy on my heart
Seems I've got too much of it
Since we’ve been apart
My friends make me smile
If only for a while
Football’s coming home again
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you're the one – you still turn me on
Football's coming home again
For now I have to wait
But this is our time
It is our fate
'Cause I just can't go on
It’s already been too long
Football’s coming home again
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you're the one - you still turn me on
Football’s coming home again
Oh, oh, oh
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate, you're the one - you still turn me on
Football's coming home again
Southgate, you’re the one - you still turn me on
Football's coming home again
We're on the Ball
Released ahead of the 2002 World Cup by Ant and Dec, the chant includes a nod to England’s 1966 World Cup win, its Three Lions logo, and the Union Jack flag.
They thought it was all over but it's only just begun
The cup of eastern promise in the land of the rising sun
Seemed a million miles away and one thing's for sure
The talk begins of 66 'cause we haven't found a cure
Send an SOS, a country's in need
Sven's the man, he's got a plan, we've found a super Swede
A nation re-united and England comes alive
Golden balls is captain and Heskey makes it five
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
Red, white and blue, the colors, the whole world in our hands
The time has come to kick it, can we kick it? Yes, we can
Sven's army marching forward, hear three lions roar?
We're England forever, now altogether, we're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
We're on the ball
Over the wall, and into the net! David Beckham has done it!
What do you think of the song Motty?
Oh fantastic song
Is it gonna be a hit?
Yes it is!
Cambell to Rio, he's in the middle
It's Neville to Cambell (we're on the ball)
Cambell to Rio (we're on the ball)
Rio to Scholesy (we're on the ball)
Scholesy Gerrard (we're on the ball)
Gerrard to Beckham (we're on the ball)
Beckham to Heskey (we're on the ball)
Heskey to Owen, to Nodd (five one)
(We're on the ball)
It's Neville to Cambell (we're on the ball)
Cambell to Rio (we're on the ball)
Rio to Scolsey (we're on the ball)
Scolsey Gerrard (we're on the ball)
Gerrard to Beckham (we're on the ball)
Beckham to Heskey (we're on the ball)
Heskey to Owen to Nodd (five one)
(We're on the ball)
It's Neville to Cambell (let's go to Cambell please)
Cambell to Rio (he always get the journey)
Rio to Scolsey (we're on the ball)
Scolsey Gerrard
Gerrard to Beckham (we're on the ball)
Beckham to Heskey (we're on the ball)
Heskey to Owen to Nodd
We're on the ball
