Emotional Barton has head for heights with Fleetwood Town

It is time for Fleetwood Town’s players to push for the summit, said Joey Barton at an emotional press conference ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with League One promotion rivals Portsmouth.

Barton’s side are in their best form since he took charge, winning their last four League One games and unbeaten in seven.

For head coach Barton this is as much a mental battle as a physical one, with his squad well rested this week in preparation for seven games in 22 days, while Pompey played out a dramatic Leasing.com Trophy semi-final against Exeter City on Tuesday, winning 3-2 thanks to two stoppage-time goals.

Barton said: “I watched Pompey and it was a great achievement for them getting to Wembley again. They will sell their allocation and it’s great for the fans.

“My players are rested up. They are sitting in their house.

“They’ve had a few days off, filling the energy tanks for a big push towards the summit because that’s what it is.

“It isn’t about jockeying for position now – it’s about who is the fresher, who is the hungrier, who gets to the top of that mountain?”

A fifth straight victory would lift Fleetwood a point above Portsmouth, who currently occupy the final play-off spot, and Barton added: “We’ve got a bit of ground to make up because we have games in hand and points deficits to make up on Rotherham and Coventry (the top two) and others in and around it, but they are within eyesight.

“It looks like our players have got the bit between their teeth. It looks like our fans have too.

“If we don’t do it this year, we’ll come back in the summer bigger, stronger, better and we’ll be closer again next year.

“‘The best is yet to come from this team. Every day we will get better.

“We’ve got a lot to prove but that’s been said since the minute I walked into the club.”

The 37-year-old was fighting back tears as he spoke about how far his squad has come and what this group means to him.

He added: “It makes me emotional. It’s not easy but I’m so proud of the lads.

“It’s a great group. I love them, honest to God. They give you every single thing they’ve got. We’re so lucky as a coaching group.

“I’m made up for the club, the people of the town and the players. When you hear some of their stories – rejected everywhere – every one of them has their own story.

“Glenn Whelan seemed surplus to requirements at Hearts; Paul Coutts leaves Sheffield United; Ched Evans is a mad story in itself; Lewie Coyle released by Leeds – you could go through the whole group.

“It’s great for the lads to get that confidence. They’re a proper team and proper players.

“Some of these players have had incredible moments and played for incredible clubs.

“To the outside world, coming to Fleetwood could be seen as coming here to die. It’s the last chance, the last throw of the dice.

“That’s how I saw Fleetwood before I came here but that’s not our culture now.”