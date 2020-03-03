EFL reveal coronavirus strategy amidst fears Fleetwood Town could play behind closed doors

The EFL say they are in talks with the government and are keeping clubs like Fleetwood Town up to speed over concerns surrounding coronavirus.

With the virus spreading throughout the UK, there have been concerns that mass gatherings of people - such as sporting events – may be cancelled in a bit to prevent further spread of the disease.

The government are set to lay out their plans to deal with coronavirus today, after Boris Johnson admitted the government are prepared for a ‘significant expansion’ of the illness in the coming weeks.

But will Fleetwood Town's fixtures, and other EFL matches, be at risk?

Both the EFL and the government are reluctant to cancel fixtures and, at the moment, there are no signs of any games being cancelled.

Similarly, there are no plans in place to make sporting fixtures take place behind closed doors.

Here’s what both the EFL and government have said on the matter:

THE EFL

A statement released by the league said: “The EFL remains in close contact with the Government regarding the ongoing concerns posed by the coronavirus.

"We will continue that dialogue, alongside monitoring the advice issued by the relevant authorities, ensuring Clubs are updated with any developments.”

THE GOVERNMENT

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “I feel we want to have the minimal levels of disruption.

"Right now, it's not appropriate to be cancelling matches here like that.

"We have to keep these things under review, but it's something we are reluctant to do.”