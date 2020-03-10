EFL honour for Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar

Fleetwood Town’s Harry Souttar has won the EFL Young Player of the Month award for February.

The on-loan defender has been a key player at the heart of Town’s three-man backline as they won five games and drew the other last month.

Fleetwood won a host of crunch clashes at the top end of League One, including games against Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United and Portsmouth.

Speaking about the award, Souttar said: “It was a bit of a surprise. I got a text after the Ipswich game.

“It’s nice on a personal note to be recognised for your performances but I don’t think the credit can go just to me – there’s the whole defence beside me and the boy Cairnsy (Alex Cairns) behind us.

“They’ve helped to keep the clean sheets and the defensive record we’ve had over this patch of games.

“The team’s doing well and when the team is doing better, then everyone looks better.

“I set personal goals for the season and it’s nice to be recognised for my performances.

“Since the change of formation and the personnel, the balance in the back three or back five – whichever you call it – has been so much better.

“We’ve played to each other’s strengths a lot more.

“It’s nice on a personal note but we’ve got to concentrate still on the games we’ve got to win.”

The defender is in his second spell at Highbury on loan from Championship club Stoke City.

The Australia international had been keen on a return to the Fylde coast in the summer and was hoping to avoid a return to Under-23 football in the Potteries.

Souttar has played 38 times so far this season.

He said: “I’m playing most weeks and I said in the summer that it’s so important for me to play professional games.

“Last season, up until I got injured or suspended, I played every game. I said to the people around me there was no point going back to playing U23 football, when I’ve had the taste of playing professional games.

“It was important for me to go out but not just to go out anywhere – somewhere I’d play, make an impact and somewhere I want to be.

“It’s worked perfectly for both parties. There are other lads here at the moment that are reaping the rewards of the club and what it has to offer.

“Maybe other lads in the future will look at the likes of me, Lewis Gibson, Callum (Connolly) and even Coyley (Lewie Coyle).

“It’s a great place to come and play your football, and you’ll get your game-time if you deserve it.”