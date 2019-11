The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of EFL clubs eyeing deals.

And there are plenty of interesting rumours swirling around League One and Two with news from Sunderland, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United all featuring in our daily transfer gossip round-up.

Bradford Park Avenue have secured the services of left back Reece Staunton on work experience from Bradford City, until December 8. (Telegraph & Argus)

Sunderland appear to have taken Jamie Reynolds on trial following his release by Tottenham Hotspur. (HITC)

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has confirmed there is interest in several of his players after the 1-1 draw against Colchester United. (Gloucestershire Live)

Cambridge United midfielder Ben Worman has joined National League South side Chelmsford City on an initial one-month loan deal. (Cambridgeshire Live)

Rumoured Sunderland target Bahlul Mustafazade says theres been no official approach from the Black Cats. (FLW)

Charlton Athletic are set to rival fellow Sky Bet Championship side Derby County in the race to sign Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet. (South London Press)

Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Derby County are chasing Fleetwood Towns Kyle Dempsey. (Football Insider)

Charlie Methven has also suggested Sunderland will make at least five signings in January. (Sunderland Echo)