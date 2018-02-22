EFL confirm change to summer transfer window from next season

EFL clubs have agreed to an earlier closure of the summer transfer window.

Deals will now have to be done by 5pm on Thursday, August 9, bringing the Championship, League One and League Two in line with an earlier vote by the Premier League.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

Loans can still be completed until the previous deadline of August 31, with an option to agree a permanent transfer when the next window opens in January.

Players can also depart clubs to any league whose window remains open beyond August 9.

The new deadline comes after the opening game of the campaign for Football League clubs with next season kicking off on the previous Saturday, August 4.

EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey said: “After discussing the options throughout the course of the last few months, I’m pleased that the matter has been determined by clubs ahead of the start of next season.

“This new approach will give clubs and managers the stability they crave earlier in the season whilst also providing the flexibility to add to their squads after the traditional deadline until the end of the month if required.”

The EFL’s latest meeting also confirmed plans for goal-line technology to be used in the League One of League Two play-off semi-finals.