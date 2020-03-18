EFL chairman outlines ‘critical’ measures he’s taking to keep his club and staff in jobs afloat amidst coronavirus

An EFL chairman has outlined the serious measures he may have to take to keep his club afloat amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England.

The intention is to return to normal scheduling on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

The decision, taken to halt the spread of coronavirus, means many smaller clubs are set to suffer without regular matchday income.

And Andy Holt, chairman of Accrington Stanley, outlined the serious measures he may have to take to keep the League One club afloat.

He says if he can’t secure a bank loan as part of the government’s £330billion pledge to support business - which he called ‘critical, life or death’ for Accrington - he will be forced to make people redundant.

“I need to be sure the bank lends funds in any event or I’m laying staff off. I have no choice,” Holt said on Twitter.

“I have spoken to @RBS [Royal Bank of Scotland] about a sizeable loan that I may or not need.

“This confirmation means I won’t sack staff. I’ll take the loss, but won’t lose the business.

“Because without the staff who helped me get where I am, I couldn’t do it, there is no future.

“They don’t deserve to lose their incomes, they didn’t start #COVID2019. Our balance sheet is strong.

“Together we get through this. Without the [government] guarantee scheme @ASFCofficial is finished.”