E&P extend lead in Sunday Alliance: Fylde coast amateur football update

E&P Publications stretched their lead in the first division of the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance to 10 points with a 9-1 win against AFC Jewsons Blackpool.

Sam Dyer led the way with a hat-trick, while there were two goals apiece for Robert Pye and Luke Gunniss, with Andrew Duckworth and Chris Gardner also on target, Sam Bannister replied.

New Albert missed their chance to go second as they were held 3-3 by BES Utilities. Scott Christy, Chris Truby and Paul Topham scored for Albert, while Lee Grundy(2) and Ben Gibson responded.

Anchorsholme also missed out on a chance to climb to fourth with a 3-2 home defeat by lowly Wesham. Jordan Paton, Ashley Walsh and Richard Tomlinson scored for the victors, Daniel Horner and Daniel Smith for the hosts.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat stunned Gledhill Cup semi-finalists Layton Pub 4-1 thanks to goals from Alex Cartwright (2), Christy Donnelly and Aran Bottomley, Graeme Hutchinson replied.

In division two, goals from Thomas Hanslip (2), his brother Robert and a stunning Steve McEwan free-kick sealed leaders Clifton Rangers’ 4-0 win over Boars Head.

McNaughtons are still hot on their tails thanks to a last-minute winner against third-placed Westview.Simon Annetts(2) and Nathan Kerley sealed the 3-2 victory, though Billy Dollin and Ryan Moore replied.

The George and Layton Seniors played out an entertaining 2-2 at Common Edge, where Joey Crookhall and Tony Chapman scored for George, Sam Daniels and Jack Taylor for Layton.

Paul Gaskell was the hero of the only premier division game played, his hat-trick setting up Bloomfield Brewhouse for a 4-0 win over Kingsfield. Craig Robinson also scored.

Fulwood Amateurs’ 4-2 win at Whitehaven was the only match to beat the weather in the top two divisions of the West Lancashire League.

That victory lifts the Preston side two places to third, behind Blackpool Wren Rovers and Garstang.

Fulwood have played three fewer games than leaders Wrens but are still 18 points behind.